ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Paul McCartney files lawsuit against Sony/ATV over copyright on Beatles songs

Paul McCartney greets the crowd as he arrives onstage for his performance at the 2016 Desert Trip music festival in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK --
Paul McCartney says he wants his music to get back to where it once belonged.

McCartney filed a lawsuit in federal court in Manhattan on Wednesday against Sony/ATV over copyright ownership of the many hit songs he wrote with John Lennon as part of The Beatles.

The copyrights were famously bought by Michael Jackson in 1985 and then fully sold over to Sony/ATV following his death. McCartney has long wanted the copyrights, and the filing says he has sent notice to Sony/ATV saying that he will claim them back under a provision of U.S. copyright law that makes that possible after a certain time.

The first song eligible to be claimed back is "Love Me Do," in October 2018. The rest of the catalog would follow in years after, ending in 2026.

McCartney wants a ruling to say his claiming them doesn't represent a legal breach of any contract or publishing agreement that Sony/ATV could use against him.

"Defendants have attempted to reserve their rights to challenge Paul McCartney's exercise of his termination rights on contractual ground," the filing says.

It adds, "A judicial declaration is necessary and appropriate at this time so that Paul McCartney can rely on quiet, unclouded title to his rights."

Sony/ATV said it had "the highest respect" for McCartney.

"We have collaborated closely with both Sir Paul and the late John Lennon's Estate for decades to protect, preserve and promote the catalog's long-term value," the company said, adding that it was "disappointed" over the filing of the lawsuit which it said is "both unnecessary and premature."
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentmusicbeatlespaul mccartney
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The Trend: The Bravest Duck
The new president gets a new wax figure
Real bear behind Winnie the Pooh revealed to be a girl
Be like Betty White: 9 ways to live a better life
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Exclusive: LIRR warned of risks before Atlantic Terminal crash
2 girls, baby locked in bathroom during LI home invasion
George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush both hospitalized
CT teacher accused of exposing himself in the classroom
Highly-effective hacking scam targeting Gmail users
Drone video shows storms and flooding in Houston
Teen abducted at birth still loves only mom she's known
Show More
Newly released photos show severity of machete attack
5th grader allegedly creates 'kill list' of classmates
9-year-old boy, 16-year-old girl victims in attempted NJ lurings
Arms found at trash outpost in Bronx where other remains were found
Deli owner in the Bronx mugged for his cell phone
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Funeral held for NYPD Detective Steven McDonald
PHOTOS: Thousands turn out for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
Photos: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
More Photos