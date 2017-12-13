ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

PBS suspends distribution of Tavis Smiley show for misconduct

FILE - In this May 29, 2014 file photo, author and talk show host Tavis Smiley speaks at Book Expo America in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

LOS ANGELES --
PBS said Wednesday it has indefinitely suspended distribution of Tavis Smiley's talk show after an independent investigation uncovered "multiple, credible allegations" of misconduct by its host.

PBS said it had engaged an outside law firm to investigate "troubling allegations" against the host, it said in a statement.

"This investigation included interviews with witnesses as well as with Mr. Smiley," the statement said. "The inquiry uncovered multiple, credible allegations of conduct that is inconsistent with the values and standards of PBS, and the totality of this information led to today's decision."

A representative for PBS declined to specify the nature of the allegations against Smiley.

His nightly program has aired on PBS since 2004.

Representatives for Smiley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
