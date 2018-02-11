ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Peter Rabbit' team apologizes for making light of allergies in movie

(Columbia Pictures/Sony via AP, File)

LOS ANGELES, California --
"Peter Rabbit" filmmakers and the studio behind it are apologizing for insensitively depicting a character's allergy in the film that has prompted backlash online.

Sony Pictures says Sunday in a joint statement with the filmmakers that "food allergies and are a serious issue" and the film "should not have made light" of a character being allergic to blackberries "even in a cartoonish, slapstick way."

In "Peter Rabbit" which was released this weekend, the character of Mr. McGregor is allergic to blackberries. The rabbits fling the fruit at him in a scene and he is forced to use an EpiPen.

The charity group Kids with Food Allergies posted a warning about the scene on its Facebook page Friday prompting some on Twitter to start using the hashtag #boycottpeterrabbit. The group said that allergy jokes are harmful to their community and that making light of the condition "encourages the public not to take the risk of allergic reactions seriously."

Kenneth Mendez, the president and CEO of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, wrote an open letter to the studio Saturday asking for the opportunity to educate the company and the film's cast on the realities of food allergies and urged the studio to "examine your portrayal of bullying in your films geared toward a young audience."

The studio and filmmakers say that they, "Sincerely regret not being more aware and sensitive to this issue, and we truly apologize."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviemovie newsallergies
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Harvey Weinstein now target of lawsuit by attorney general
Beckham: No Spice Girls reunion tour in the works
Kim Cattrall to Sarah Jessica Parker: You're not my friend
'Fifty Shades Freed' review: Audience is more fun than the movie
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Correction officer attacked by group of inmates at Rikers
Police: 'Kidnapping' suspect accidentally picked up wrong child
Homeless man attacked by group of 20-30 people on subway
OxyContin maker will stop promoting opioids to doctors
2 dead following 2-car crash in Jersey City
Harvey Weinstein now target of lawsuit by attorney general
Russian plane crashes near Moscow after takeoff; 71 dead
Wake for 11-year-old boy who drowned in Queens pond
Show More
Snowboarder Red Gerard wins first US gold at Winter Olympics
Dozens of NJ teens cited for alcohol party in Vermont
3 dead in crash of tour helicopter at Grand Canyon
Suspects wanted for robbing, punching cab driver in Midtown
LI drug raid leads to arrest on cockfighting charges
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Train crashes into truck while carrying GOP lawmakers
Photos: Shooting at high school in Benton, Kentucky
PHOTOS: N.J. Burkett's coverage of the unrest in Israel
Super Bowl National Anthem singers of the past 20 years
More Photos