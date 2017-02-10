Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS: Celebrities at Disneyland Park in Anaheim
Email
share
share
tweet
email
wabc
Friday, February 10, 2017 07:07PM
ANAHEIM, Calif. --
See photos of stars visiting Mickey and friends at Disneyland Park in Anaheim.
Disney is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Related Topics:
entertainment
celebrity
actor
disney
disneyland
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The Trend: Postal Truck stuck on street in New York City
Sandy reviews 'Fifty Shades Darker,' 'A United Kingdom'
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Ubooker links models with clients
Backstage with Sandy: UBooker links models with clients
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LaGuardia traffic snarled: Travelers ditch cars, walk to terminal
MSG bans former Knick Charles Oakley
1 dead in head-on crash involving bus, car on Route 17
Elderly man shoots wife in butt over sex
Chicken and waffles at 'Sweet Chick' in Brooklyn
Ouch! Family writes brutal obituary for man
Priest asks for charges against alleged church thief to be dropped
Show More
Police: Freezing burglar hiding in snow pile saved by officer
Mayor starts #NachoSpacePassaic against saving parking spaces
Karina Vetrano's parents make plea for familial DNA testing
Suffern father, daughter win $16 million lottery jackpot
After court defeat, Trump considering new order on immigration
More News
Photos
VIEWER PHOTOS: Thursday's snowstorm
Photos: Snow piles up in Times Square during winter storm
PHOTOS: Police say man smuggled cocaine in canned goods
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York