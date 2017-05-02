This story originally appeared on Babble and is reprinted with permission.
I am, admittedly, pretty terrible at taking selfies; which is why during the final stretch of my last pregnancy, I had my husband take some sweet shots of my huge belly, so we could remember the miracle of what a woman's body goes through in order to bring life into the world. But had I known that there's a pair of photographers taking unbelievably amazing maternity photos of women dressed as Disney princesses ... well, let's just say I would have hauled my giant self to the Deep South to make sure I got in on this action.
Vic and Marie Luna, a married couple who run a photography business together in Houston, Texas, recently shared a series of breathtaking images they captured of five expecting mothers at Newman's Castle - where they summoned some serious Disney magic and created gorgeous memories for each of the mothers.
Vic and Marie Photography
"It was so much fun!" Marie tells Babble. "I literally felt like I was hanging with royalty when I saw them for the first time in the gowns and in hair and makeup! They looked incredibly amazing!"
The five women each wore form-fitting dresses in pastel colors inspired by famous Disney Princesses - from Belle to Jasmine to Snow White. These visual cues give the viewer a wonderful sense of storytelling, which is a huge part of the Lunas' creative process.
Vic and Marie Photography
Vic and Marie Photography
"We really hope that [everyone who sees] our images will make their own story, envision their own happily ever after for our mommies, and be inspired to think outside of the box and capture things that have never been done before," the couple shares.
Of course, the true magic of these images isn't in the dresses or the majestic castle in the background, but rather the beauty and excitement of pregnancy. People love maternity photos - and for good reason.
"We believe that it shows the beauty and essence of the bond between a mommy and their unborn child," they tell Babble. "It's a beautiful and fleeting moment that you only get one chance to capture, and once the little one is born, it's gone. It's a little heartbreaking for some of our mommies because they love the kicks and movements inside of them, and it's so amazing to see them for their maternity session, and a month or two later we see them with a cute little baby in their arms at our studio getting their very first portraits with us."
Vic and Marie Photography
Vic and Marie Photography
Vic and Marie Photography
And while the Disney-inspired photo shoot is breathtaking all on its own, the Lunas seem to be well-versed in all kinds of out-of-the-box maternity shoot themes.
"In the past, we've done 'Glamour Downtown' group maternity shots, as well as a few other group maternity projects," they share. "This one was probably the one that really brought us outside of our element because it was something that not many had taken a hold of as of yet. We can only hope that our next group project will be even more amazing than our last!"
We sure hope so, too.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Walt Disney Studios, Babble and this station.
This Disney princess-inspired maternity shoot is the stuff of fairytales
