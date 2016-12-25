Today's Top Stories
BREAKING NEWS
Singer George Michael dies at 53, his publicist confirms
Full Story
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
Sunday, December 25, 2016 06:41PM
Remembering the life and career of singer George Michael.
