Playboy Super Bowl party being held in former Christian Science church
HOUSTON --
Big events and performances are popping up all over the city for the biggest sporting event of the year. Houston area night clubs will be hosting several parties, and one in particular is being held in a building that used to host gatherings of a different kind.

Playboy is partnering with Las Vegas nightclub Tao and taking over Spire, which was once the First Church of Christ Scientist on 1720 Main.

"We're honored to be hosting the official Playboy party," Spire Houston posted on its Facebook page.

According the Tao website, Playboy with a special performance to be determined, will take over Spire on Saturday, Feb. 4.

"Tao is taking over Houston's hottest new club during the biggest game of the year," it says on the website. And if you're willing to splurge on a party for one night, the general admission to the event is $250.

Like most nightclubs, you must be 21 or over to enter. You can save $5 on your order by sharing the event with your friends when you purchase your ticket.

Click here for more information about the Playboy Super Bowl party.

