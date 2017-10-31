ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Programming Note: Tuesday's Episode of General Hospital to air Overnight

NEW YORK --
Due to Tuesday's breaking news, ABC7 will air Tuesday's episode of General Hospital overnight, starting at 1:35 a.m.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainment
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Netflix suspends 'House of Cards' production amid Spacey flap
'Dancing with the Stars' scares off two couples
TV host Wendy Williams passes out during live broadcast
Kevin Spacey apologizes after allegation of past sexual advance
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
8 dead in rampage, truck attack on NYC bike path
Bike path rampage: What we know about the suspect
Video shows alleged terror suspect running in street
Witnesses describe terrifying scene after bike path attack
TV host Wendy Williams passes out during live broadcast
Police: Parent holding teacher hostage in California school
NYPD: Knife-wielding man shot by police in Queens
Utah nurse who was handcuffed, dragged in video settles
Show More
'Racist' campaign flyer sparks anger in suburban town
NYPD accused of holding woman hostage for 16 hours
Manhole explosion rattles Upper East Side
Child rape suspect dressed up for kids' parties
College: 21 frat members vomited, urinated on pledges
More News
Photos
Photos: Truck mows down people on Manhattan bike path
PHOTOS: The Wrath of Superstorm Sandy in pictures
Eyewitness News gets into the Halloween spirit!
Yankee Aaron Judge's longest home runs of 2017
More Photos