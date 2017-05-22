Rachel Lindsay talks 'Bachelorette' season, being 1st black star

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2022928" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> See Sandy Kenyon's full interview with the newest Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay

Rachel Lindsay was a fan favorite on Nick Viall's season of, but now, she will appear asThe first African-American to star in the franchise said she was reluctant to beafter she opened her heart in Season 21 but was eventually sent home. She said "skeptical" was the word that best described her going into the season, but she's more optimistic now."I did definitely feel the pressure, not just being the first black, but just being in that position," she said. "It was a lot...but I was very eager for the men I was going to meet, and I was ready to open my heart to whoever was coming out there."Watch Sandy Kenyon's full raw interview:Her group of men is the most diverse in the show's history, which is due, in part, to Rachel herself."I went to the producers, and I said, 'Look, I don't have a specific type. I like to date everyone. So I'd like to see a very diverse cast,'" she said. "And you'll see that."Making the promotional rounds before her season debut, the attorney from Dallas has told interviewers she felt a sense of responsibility."I was happy to represent myself as a black woman, but also to show that my journey to love isn't any different than any others," she said.There's been no shortage of advice for her since the announcement, including some sage words off the street."Don't sleep with all of them!" an elderly woman told her.But did she comply?"Yes, I did follow her instructions," Lindsay said, laughing.She must have done alright, though, because she's already announced she is presently engaged."Look at me, like, I can't stop smiling," she said. "I'm so excited about it, and I think they were just like, 'You know what? You're going to be terrible about keeping this secret, just tell them you're engaged.'"But no, there will be no other spoilers."It's definitely a struggle, I mean, I promise I want to tell you, I just can't," she said. "My parents do know. My family knows...don't try to get anything out of them. They are very good at holding secrets."The rest of us will have to watchto find out who Rachel picks. Season 13 premieres Monday night at 9 p.m. on ABC7.