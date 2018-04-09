ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Rapper Cardi B reveals pregnancy on 'Saturday Night Live'

Singer Cardi B accepts the Best New Artist award during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on March 11, 2018. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK --
Rapper Cardi B has revealed during a "Saturday Night Live" performance she's pregnant.

The Grammy-nominated artist wore a fitted white dress showing off her bump.

It's been long speculated that Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, was expecting. Her fiance is rapper Offset, of the hip-hop group Migos.

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, posted an Instagram photo of the two with a caption reading: "Thank you for all of your support. We feel so blessed." The couple has been engaged since October.

Cardi B's debut album was released Friday. "Invasion of Privacy" is set for a No. 1 Billboard debut.

The record comes 10 months after her smash hit "Bodak Yellow." She performed that, "Bartier Cardi" and "Be Careful" on Saturday night.

(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
