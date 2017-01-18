ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Real bear behind Winnie the Pooh revealed to be a girl
EMBED </>More News Videos

A new book reveals that the real-life black bear cub that served as the inspiration for "Winnie the Pooh" was actually female. (Oh My Disney)

Wednesday is Winnie the Pooh Day, in honor of the birthday of author AA Milne. The affable bear has been the hero of countless children's tales about him over the decades. But many may not realize that the real-life bear behind "Winnie the Pooh" was actually a she, according to a book about the bear.

The book, Finding Winnie: The True Story of the World's Most Famous Bear, details the rich history of the female black bear cub named Winnie who would become the inspiration for the classic children's character. During World War I, Winnie was purchased by Canadian veterinarian Harry Coleburn, who named the cub after his home city of Winnipeg. Winnie became a regiment mascot during Coleburn's months of battlefield training. But when he was deployed to France, Coleburn realized he could no longer keep Winnie safe, and brought her to the London Zoo who looked after the cub for the rest of the war, according to WBUR.


It was at the London Zoo when author A.A. Milne came across Winnie with his son Christopher Robin Milne (whose name would also be used in the children's books.) Christopher was enamored by the cub and named his own teddy bear after her. The two would become the inspiration for the characters of Winnie the Pooh and Christopher Robin in Milne's iconic series.

Lindsay Mattick, the author of the book and great grand-daughter of the veterinarian who found Winnie, said that her family's story needed to be told. "I knew I was going to have a child and I thought, there was no better way to explain to them this amazing family story than to do it as a picture book," Mattick told WBUR. While Mattick's book reveals that the real-life Winnie was a girl, the character Winnie the Pooh, however, is still a boy.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviesbookschildrenu.s. & worldhistory
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Be like Betty White: 9 ways to live a better life
BSB tries to help 'Bachelor' Nick find 'The One'
The Trend: Celebrities sign letter supporting girls' education
Under the Radar Festival offers look at future of American theater
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
George H.W. Bush hospitalized in Houston
Police looking for 2 men in Bronx mugging
Charges dropped against teen accused in slaying of Brooklyn rabbi
Cat found shot with arrow in NJ
Trump to meet with NY Gov. Cuomo at Trump Tower
17-year-old arrested in shooting death of other teen near Hofstra
Earthquake Strikes Italy, Tremors Felt in Rome
Show More
Police in Montclair investigating luring incidents
Obama reduces Chelsea Manning's 35-year sentence
Englewood Hospital battling lead contaminated water
Bullet hits NJ Transit bus in Jersey City
Transformer explosion causes power line to fall down in Queens
More News
Top Video
Englewood Hospital battling lead contaminated water
Cat found shot with arrow in NJ
High school wrestler with Down syndrome scores big victory in NJ
UPS won't pay damages after driver runs man off road
More Video