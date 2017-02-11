ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Remembering a legend: Saturday marks 5 years since Whitney Houston's death

(Mark J.Terrill)

The world said goodbye to a pop music legend five years ago Saturday.


Whitney Houston was found dead in a hotel room bathtub in California in 2012. An autopsy revealed she had drugs in her system when she slipped under the water.

Houston's daughter, Bobbi Kristina was found unresponsive in a tub two years ago, and later died.

Houston was 48 years old.

Houston's rise to international stardom is often cited as one the largest influence for black artists being granted mainstream airplay, along with Michael Jackson. Her video of "How Will I Know" become the first music video by a black woman to receive heavy rotation on MTV. Her breakthrough success is said to have paved the way for other black female artists, including Janet Jackson and Anita Baker.

In her acting debut as the star of The Bodyguard (1992), Houston also performed for the film's soundtrack. The most notable track included was Houston's cover of Dolly Parton's "I Will Always Love You," which became a worldwide success and one of the best-selling singles of all time.

Houston's recognition in music history continues to stand as a monument of pop culture. Apart from being one of the best-selling music artists of all time, she is cited by the Guinness Book of World Records as being most awarded female artist of all time. Throughout her career, Houston won a total of 415 awards, including two Emmys, six Grammys, 22 American Music Awards and 30 Billboard Music Awards.

To this day, Houston holds the record as the artist with the most (seven) consecutive No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hits. Her second album, Whitney became the first album by a female artist to debut at No. 1.

Commonly referred to as simply "The Voice," Houston's remarkable talent remains one of the most celebrated worldwide, releasing seven studio albums, and contributing to four movie soundtracks, across a 24-year span.

