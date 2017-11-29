ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Resources from Broadway Backstage: Fall Preview

Resources featured on our special:
Broadway Backstage: Fall Preview 2017 / Webpage Info

Segment One
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
The Parisian Woman
Farinelli and the King
SpongeBob SquarePants
The Play That Goes Wrong

Segment Two
M. Butterfly
Meteor Shower
Junk
The Children
The Band's Visit

Segment Three

Stories By Heart
Springsteen
Latin History For Morons
Once On This Island
Home for the Holidays

Segment Four

Waitress
Hello, Dolly!
Escape to Margaritaville
Frozen
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
The Phantom of the Opera
