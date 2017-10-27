MOVIE REVIEW

REVIEW: George Clooney's "Suburbicon"

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandy Kenyon has more on the film directed by George Clooney.

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
When you think of the teaming up of George Clooney and Matt Damon, you may expect to see your typical buddy movie, but "Suburbicon" is not that. The satire touches on murder, fraud, and racism. The question is does it work?

The short answer is: "No!"

Can't fault the cast for this one, and the guy who made it has directed some wonderful movies, but George Clooney's idea to adapt a script by The Coen Brothers is like asking Kanye West to finish a rap by Jay Z.

Clooney is as fine a director as any working today, so it gives me no pleasure to tell you his new movie is a misfire that takes an old script with a point of view of the unique artists know as The Coen Brothers and grafts that onto a harsh story about racism in the 1950's when African Americans were prevented from buying homes in certain neighborhoods.

Matt Damon plays 'Gardner Lodge' a mid-level executive and resident of the planned community in the fictional "Suburbicon."

Julianne Moore has a dual role as his wife and sister-in-law.

We soon realize all is not as serene as it seems when Suburbicon's first, African American family moves in next door to the Lodges.

The neighbors are outraged, and start harassing the new arrivals, which serves to distract everyone from the crime playing out at the Lodge home where intruders murder Mrs. Lodge.

Damon almost makes seeing this movie worthwhile because of the way he defies expectations to personify the darkness at the heart of The American Dream. The star is truly scary at times. All the more so because we are so used to seeing him playing the good guy, and he meets his match in an extraordinary young actor, Noah Jupe, who plays his son.

I just wish these two could play opposite each other in a better movie.

"Suburbicon" is a crime drama that's also a dark comedy (and I did laugh quite often), but what kills it is the none-to subtle social commentary.

It's two movies in one that ends up less than half as satisfying as the film could have been.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviemovie reviewsandy kenyongeorge clooney
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MOVIE REVIEW
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Only The Brave'
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Wonderstruck'
Sandy Kenyon review: 'Goodbye Christopher Robin'
'Marshall' movie is highly entertaining, absorbing
More movie review
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Rachael Ray's 2000th show
Paul Newman's Rolex sells for record $17M
Queens woman tries to win big on 'MILLIONAIRE'
Rachael Ray celebrates her 2000th Show
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
NYC teacher accused of hitting student during class
Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving
Halloween party gunfire wounds 2
Fans without tickets try to force way into Barclays Center
Man accused of sexually abusing horses
Puppy overdoses on opioid, revived by Narcan
JFK files: British newspaper got mystery call before killing
Undercover, underground with NYPD subway unit
Show More
Walmart trying out robots in some stores
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Rain, wind for Sunday
Jeff Bezos reclaims 'richest person the world'
NY woman missing since 1975 found alive in Massachusetts
Thousands still not home 5 years after Super Storm Sandy
More News
Top Video
The news team remembers Superstorm Sandy 5 years later
Women rescued after months lost at sea
Eyewitness News Update
NY woman missing since 1975 found alive in Massachusetts
More Video