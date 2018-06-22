ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star Joe Giudice could be deported

EMBED </>More Videos

Reports say the RHONJ star is going through deportation hearings to Italy. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Eyewitness News
NEW JERSEY (WABC) --
A reality TV star from New Jersey is reportedly in deportation hearings.

According to reports, "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Joe Giudice is currently in deportation proceedings.

The hearings could result in him being deported to his native Italy after he completes his federal prison sentence in 2019.

This comes two years into his 41-month prison sentence for fraud.

Giudice moved from Italy to the U.S. as a child. He is a legal permanent resident, but he never became a citizen.

His lawyer says no decision has been made regarding deportation.

When he concludes his federal prison sentence in March 2019, the federal government is expected to ask a judge to remove him from the country.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentreal housewivesTeresa GiudiceitalydeportationNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
NSYNC star Lance Bass thwarted in bid to buy 'Brady Bunch' house
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Christopher Robin'
3 scrumptious food and drink events in NYC this weekend
From Broadway to Hollywood, 'Freaky Friday' returns to TV
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
NJ gun owner, friend injured in accidental shooting
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in Jersey City
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Show More
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
More News