Richard Linklater's 'Last Flag Flying' to open NYFF55

Richard Linklater's 'Last Flag Flying' has been selected as the Opening Night film of the 55th New York Film Festival.The event kicks off on September 28th and runs through October 15th at the Film Society of Lincoln Center. After making its world premiere at Alice Tully Hall that night, the film is to open theatrically on November 17th, 2017 from Amazon Studios.In 'Last Flag Flying,' three aging Vietnam-era Navy vets- Doc (Steve Carell), Sal (Bryan Cranston), and Mueller (Laurence Fishburne)-reunite for the burial of Doc's only child, who has been killed in the early days of the Iraqi Invasion. A mix of heartbreaking and humorous, the film depicts their friendship and life in Bush-era America and is described as "a striking meditation on the passage of time and the nature of truth."2017 Last Flag Flying (Richard Linklater, US)2016 13th (Ava DuVernay, US)2015 The Walk (Robert Zemeckis, US)2014 Gone Girl (David Fincher, US)2013 Captain Phillips (Paul Greengrass, US)2012 Life of Pi (Ang Lee, US)2011 Carnage (Roman Polanski, France/Poland)2010 The Social Network (David Fincher, US)2009 Wild Grass (Alain Resnais, France)2008 The Class (Laurent Cantet, France)2007 The Darjeeling Limited (Wes Anderson, US)2006 The Queen (Stephen Frears, UK)2005 Good Night, and Good Luck. (George Clooney, US)2004 Look at Me (Agns Jaoui, France)2003 Mystic River (Clint Eastwood, US)2002 About Schmidt (Alexander Payne, US)2001 Va savoir (Jacques Rivette, France)2000 Dancer in the Dark (Lars von Trier, Denmark)1999 All About My Mother (Pedro Almodóvar, Spain)1998 Celebrity (Woody Allen, US)1997 The Ice Storm (Ang Lee, US)1996 Secrets & Lies (Mike Leigh, UK)1995 Shanghai Triad (Zhang Yimou, China)1994 Pulp Fiction (Quentin Tarantino, US)1993 Short Cuts (Robert Altman, US)1992 Olivier Olivier (Agnieszka Holland, France)1991 The Double Life of Veronique (Krzysztof Kieslowski, Poland/France)1990 Miller's Crossing (Joel Coen, US)1989 Too Beautiful for You (Bertrand Blier, France)1988 Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (Pedro Almodóvar, Spain)1987 Dark Eyes (Nikita Mikhalkov, Soviet Union)1986 Down by Law (Jim Jarmusch, US)1985 Ran (Akira Kurosawa, Japan)1984 Country (Richard Pearce, US)1983 The Big Chill (Lawrence Kasdan, US)1982 Veronika Voss (Rainer Werner Fassbinder, West Germany)1981 Chariots of Fire (Hugh Hudson, UK)1980 Melvin and Howard (Jonathan Demme, US)1979 Luna (Bernardo Bertolucci, Italy/US)1978 A Wedding (Robert Altman, US)1977 One Sings, the Other Doesn't (Agns Varda, France)1976 Small Change (Franois Truffaut, France)1975 Conversation Piece (Luchino Visconti, Italy)1974 Don't Cry with Your Mouth Full (Pascal Thomas, France)1973 Day for Night (Franois Truffaut, France)1972 Chloe in the Afternoon (Eric Rohmer, France)1971 The Debut (Gleb Panfilov, Soviet Union)1970 The Wild Child (Franois Truffaut, France)1969 Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice (Paul Mazursky, US)1968 Capricious Summer (Jiri Menzel, Czechoslovakia)1967 The Battle of Algiers (Gillo Pontecorvo, Italy/Algeria)1966 Loves of a Blonde (Milos Forman, Czechoslovakia)1965 Alphaville (Jean-Luc Godard, France)1964 Hamlet (Grigori Kozintsev, USSR)1963 The Exterminating Angel (Luis Buñuel, Mexico)