Roberta Flack rushed to hospital from Apollo Theater appearance

Sandra Bookman has the latest on singer Roberta Flack's condition. (Evan Agostini)

HARLEM, Manhattan --
Roberta Flack cut short her appearance at Harlem's Apollo Theater because she was not feeling well.

TMZ reports that the superstar singer walked off the stage on her own Friday evening. She was then taken to Harlem Hospital in an ambulance.

Flack apparently felt dizzy as she was about to walk out to receive a lifetime achievement award from the Jazz Foundation of America and perform in a benefit concert for the organization.

Watch: Roberta Flack's Apollo performance before she was hospitalized


She was released from the hospital later that evening. Doctors planned to perform tests to see what happened.

Flack gained fame in the 1970s and 1980s with such hit songs as "Killing Me Softly" and "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face."

A message has been left with Flack's spokesperson.

