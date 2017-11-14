ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Rose McGowan surrenders to Virginia police on drug charge

Actress Rose McGowan turned herself in in Virginia Tuesday after a felony warrant was issued for her arrest by authorities in February. (Loudoun County Sheriff's Office)

WASHINGTON --
Actress Rose McGowan, a leading voice against sexual harassment in Hollywood, has accepted an arrest warrant on a drug charge in a Washington suburb.

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority spokesman Andrew Trull says in an email Tuesday night that McGowan has surrendered to Airports Authority Police. She is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The felony charge stems from a police investigation of personal belongings left behind on a Jan. 20 flight that arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia. Police say the items tested positive for narcotics. Airports Authority Police Department got the warrant on Feb. 1.

McGowan was released on $5,000 unsecured bond.

McGowan is among several actresses who have said movie mogul Harvey Weinstein forced them into unwanted sex.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentarrestdrug arrest
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Dancing with the Stars' semi-finals ends with 4
All the rage: The Wrecking Club allows for directed anger
How to get tickets to a Wheel of Fortune night at The Paley Center
The mom in 'The Middle' talks about maternal roles on TV
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mother speaks out after jury awards $2.2 million in police shooting of son
Gunman among 5 dead in shootings that injured kids at school
Cruise nightmare for one New Jersey family
Victim of suspect killed in police shooting: 'He just went off'
Subway rider who snubbed LeBron didn't recognize star
High-end stroller theft caught on camera
Prosecutor fired after Uber rant caught on camera
Company owner, truck driver accused of skipping $62k in tolls
Show More
ICE arrests dozens during sweep on Long Island
Workers rescued from scaffold more than 50 stories up
911 call: 9-year old helps save baby sister's life
4th person shot dead in Tampa in possible serial killer spree
Man fatally shot in Applebee's restaurant next to mall
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
Yayoi Kusama's immersive art
Photos: Truck mows down people on Manhattan bike path
More Photos