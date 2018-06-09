WINE

Rosé Mansion pop up brings wine country to New York City this summer

Love to #RoséAllDay but can't make it to Napa this year? Rose Mansion has you covered.

Just in time for National Rosé Day, Rosé Mansion will begin selling tickets to its pop-up store opening in July.

Participants will be treated to a tasting of wines from around the world -- and even a spot to make your own custom rosé!

The 14 unique rooms will give visitors the opportunity to learn about Rosé, from the scientific process behind it to the regions where it is most popularly produced.

There will also be photo ops with a giant chandelier, a bar filled with hot pink sand and a bathtub full of roses, perfect for Instagram.

The pop up opens July 12 and continues through October at 445 5th Avenue, near Bryant Park.

Tickets range from $35 to $45. Visit www.rosewinemansion.com for more details.

