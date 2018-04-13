  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
ROSEANNE

'Roseanne' star Emma Kenney seeking help for her 'battles'

"Roseanne" actress Emma Kenney says she's taking a break from social media and Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES --
"Roseanne" actress Emma Kenney says she's taking a break from social media and Los Angeles.



Her tweet comes after the 18-year-old told In Touch she's going to seek "treatment for my battles." She didn't specify what type of treatment, but said she's "going to get help and make better choices."

Kenney plays granddaughter Harris Conner-Healy on ABC's revival of "Roseanne." She has also played Debbie Gallagher on Showtime's "Shameless."

Kenney says she was running with a "really fast crowd" and doing things that weren't legal because she's not 21. Kenney says she felt anxious and depressed. She called it a slippery slope that she didn't want to go down.

She says that while it didn't affect her work, her private life suffered.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
