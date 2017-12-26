  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!
MOVIE REVIEW

Sandy Kenyon: Just go see 'All the Money in the World'

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandy Kenyon has more on the mystery/drama film.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
It's the mostly-true story of a kidnapping that garnered international attention. "All the Money in the World" tells the story of the kidnapping of J. Paul Getty's grandson.

The real-life story was compelling enough, but the shooting of the film came with its own drama.

Kevin Spacey's supporting part was re-shot with Christopher Plummer after Spacey faced allegations of sexual misconduct this past fall - meaning "All the Money in the World" had to be rushed into release, leaving me wondering how good could it be?

The fact one star was replaced with another is interesting, but I hope it won't overshadow the movie because this is one of the best films of the year.

The family business was oil, which made J. Paul Getty the richest man in the world when his grandson was kidnapped in 1973.

The ransom demand is made to his mother -- played by Michelle Williams -- but Getty wasn't inclined to spend any of it.

Getty sends an ex-C.I.A. agent -- played by Mark Wahlberg -- to try to free the boy.

His attitude shifts as he spends more time with the kidnapped boy's mom. And his training kicks in as the kidnappers up the ante and cut off the teen's ear to show they're serious.

Still, the billionaire won't budge.

It's a tribute to director Ridley Scott that he creates real suspense, even though the outcome here is known and sure. He saved his movie by re-shooting - but that should not obscure how fine a film everyone involved have created here.

Christopher Plummer was reportedly the director's first choice to play J. Paul Getty; and a person who saw both performances cut together preferred Plummer's.

I thought all of the acting was exceptional, and I urge you to forget about the back story and just go and enjoy this superb picture.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentmovie reviewsandy kenyonkevin spacey
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MOVIE REVIEW
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Downsizing,' 'The Post'
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Pitch Perfect 3'
Sandy's review: Is 'Hostiles' the best film of 2017?
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Jumanji'
More movie review
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Sound of Music' actress dies at 68
Miss America leadership resigns in email scandal
Mariah Carey returning to 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' for redemption
Replacing conductors creates musical podiums
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Bodega clerk fights off would-be robber
Teacher violently attacked trying to break up fight
4 bodies found in basement apartment in upstate New York
Internet-famous 'hugging dog,' owner homeless after fire
Teen killed when car slams into hydrant in fiery crash
Couple, dog found dead in apparent holiday murder-suicide
Christmas Eve fireworks accident leaves dozens injured
AccuWeather: Bitter cold sets in for the rest of the week
Show More
Bitter cold, several feet of snow hit parts of eastern US
Family shaken after mother, son shot on Christmas Day
Boy recovering after falling through ice while chasing dog
Dead whale washes up on Long Island beach
Woman tied up and robbed in New Jersey home invasion
More News
Top Video
This is our new ABC7NY app. Now you can personalize it!
Teen killed when car slams into hydrant in fiery crash
Eyewitness News Update
Smoking blamed for fire that killed man in high-rise apartment
More Video