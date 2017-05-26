Sandy Kenyon review: 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales'

Jack Sparrow and his friends are returning to the big screen this weekend in the fifth installment of the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise, one that's earning a lot of talk among the critics.Captain Jack is back and so is the prosperous pirate 'Barbosa', but it's definitely Johnny Depp who floats this particular boat, with a leer and a laugh.Depp has faced challenges off-screen, but his personal problems only serve to remind us how perfect he is for this particular part."Unrepentant" is a word that comes to mind when considering both the actor and his most popular role.Thanks to digital wizardry we get a portrait of the pirate as a young man luring a Spanish captain played by Javier Bardem into a trap.Now 'Salazar' and his men must roam the seas as 'Dead Men' who 'Tell No Tales'.A young man who is the son of characters played in the first movie by Orlando Bloom and Kiera Knightley has his own reasons for wanting to find Captain Jack Sparrow.She's an astronomer helping to get hold of a mysterious Trident that'll somehow make everything right, and though I've given you only the broad outlines, this time the story is comprehensible!The movie is "easy to follow", says 12-year-old Charlie DuBois, who came with me to help review the movie he calls "thrilling", "funny", and one of his "all-time favorites".His mom Rudi actually preferred this one to the first 'Pirates of the Caribbean'.Sometimes the 'computer generated imagery' overwhelmed me, but I am not going to argue with Charlie, or his mother!The movie is from Disney, owned by the same parent company as ABC7.