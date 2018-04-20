ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Sandy Kenyon reviews Amy Schumer's 'I Feel Pretty'

(AP Scott Roth)

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
The downhill slide since "Trainwreck" continues for Amy Schumer who has given us one funny film followed by two duds -- the latest in theaters Friday.

"I Feel Pretty" is an ugly wreck of a movie. It sets out to question familiar stereotypes of feminine beauty, but it ends up reinforcing and perpetuating them instead.

"I always wondered what it feels like to be undeniably pretty," Schumer's character Renee says. And I wondered how such a funny woman made a comedy with so few laughs.

Renee has a boring job for a glamorous company based in Manhattan, where her boss is played with a very squeaky voice by Michelle Williams. Kudos to her for playing somebody so different and her scenes with Schumer, including one with Naomi Campbell as a snooty executive, are some of the best in a bad picture.

It's bad because of its retro message -- that to feel good about herself, a woman needs to get hit over the head. When she falls off a stationary bike at Soul Cycle, Renee starts to see herself as beautiful.

The very idea has sparked outrage on social media and forced Schumer to insist her movie is actually a tale of female empowerment, but when a movie can't speak for itself, you know there is something very wrong with it.

As her character says at one point, "It's like a weird game of bingo, but no one wins."

Rory Scovel, who plays her boyfriend, is the only winner here. He is so decent and true, the actor gains a new career. Schumer will have to look elsewhere to enhance hers.

Her fans are going to be disappointed by "I Feel Pretty." There was a hush in the room after a screening I attended, which is a testament to just how flat this film falls.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcomedyamy schumersandy kenyonmovie reviewmovieentertainment
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Avicii, electronic dance music DJ, found dead at 28
Ariana Grande releases 1st new song since 2017 bombing
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Circus meets the opera
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Circus meets the opera
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Actress arrested in sex trafficking case
Avicii, electronic dance music DJ, found dead at 28
LIVE: George HW Bush greets mourners at public viewing
NJ postal worker accused of stealing mail, identities
1 hurt, 1 in custody in shooting at Florida high school
Bus driver caught on camera watching videos while driving
Man charged in murder-for-hire plot to kill ex and her family
Lawmakers look to ban commercial bail bonds companies
Show More
Woman sexually assaulted inside Brooklyn playground bathroom
Whoops! Bus leaves Cleveland for New York, ends up in Toledo
Police: MS-13 threatens to kill LI cops after kingpin arrest
Man arrested for allegedly punching 5-year-old on subway
2 deputies killed while eating at restaurant in Florida
More News