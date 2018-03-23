  • LIVE VIDEO FDNY salutes fallen hero, Firefighter Michael Davidson
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Frozen: The Broadway Musical'

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Disney's "Frozen" was a mega hit as a movie that has now made the move to the Great White Way. But does the new Broadway version live up to its popular predecessor?

Staging a musical based on a movie that made more than a billion dollars has been compared to walking a tightrope -- producers want to draw adults to the stage show while satisfying young fans of the original movie.

And make no mistake, the highest grossing animated film of all time is a tough act to follow.

How do you make the film's most famous tune sound fresh and new? How do you make a cartoon come to life? Carefully, joyously and in the end, triumphantly, with new songs that are darker and skewed to older audiences.

Caissie Levy plays Queen Elsa, who turns her world cold so convincingly. Patti Murin plays her sister Anna, destined to remain apart from Elsa for most of the show. But it all works, and beautifully at that.

"Frozen" is wonderful, magical experience that takes the film to another level, and the show will run for years.

Olaf comes to life as a puppet, and the moose is there to provide comic relief. But the bottom line is you don't have to be familiar with "Frozen," the movie, to have a lot of fun at this musical. It is fun for the entire family.

The show is from Disney Theatrical, owned by the same parent company as WABC-TV.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentfrozen the musicalfrozenbroadwaytheater
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Review of "Pacific Rim: Uprising"
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: 'Frozen' on Broadway
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: 'Frozen' on Broadway
Restaurant seeks return of beloved stolen sock monkey
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
FDNY firefighter killed battling fire on Harlem movie set
Who was FDNY Firefighter Michael Davidson?
Infants found soaked in urine, buried under garbage bags in car
United gives $10K to passenger bumped off flight
Toys 'R' Us begins massive going-out-of-business sale
Renowned jockey dies following horse racing accident
Video: NJ state troopers rescue man stuck in frigid swamp
Maryland school shooting victim taken off life support
Show More
Subway, bus fares could be headed higher
Hostage-taker in France kills 3, is shot dead by police
FACT CHECK: Do Rikers guards face a double standard?
Victims' families plead to keep NYPD cop killers in prison
Report: Drop in off-peak subway service hurts poorer riders
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: FDNY Firefighter killed in Harlem fire
PHOTOS: NYPD truck catches fire in Columbus Circle
Photos: Newtown High School holds vigil for Parkland, Florida
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
More Photos