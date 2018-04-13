SANDY KENYON

Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Rampage'

Sandy Kenyon reports on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in "Rampage."

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is on a roll at the box office, so whatever I say isn't going to matter much.

This is good for him -- because I am going to do everything I can to convince you to avoid this "Rampage," which is based on a very popular video game.

The trailer gives a taste of the action offering a true preview of this particular attraction -- in all of its sheer stupidity.

The Rock plays a scientist more comfortable with animals than people. His character Davis is so close to them that he can even communicate with the ape named George, which becomes important when that big guy starts growing.

Hard to believe Johnson's co-star, Naomie Harris, was nominated for an Oscar just last year for "Moonlight."

In a misguided bid for Hollywood fame, she teams up with Johnson's character after a genetic experiment has gone awry in space.

Once these canisters reach earth, the gas inside makes the ape grow several stories tall. A wolf finds himself 30 feet long with the ability to fly. A giant crocodile joins both of them on a journey to Chicago.

The pair of scientists played by Harris and Johnson must try to stop the monsters from devastating Chicago with the help of a government operative played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan -- who looks like he, at least, is having fun.

"Rampage" is based on a popular video game, but it's a mystery to me why the picture needed four writers to make such a mess!

The decision of whether or not to see this movie comes down to whether or not you want to make The Rock even richer than he already is.

Even his fans will find little to like here, and gamers are going to prefer playing rather than waste time watching this movie.

