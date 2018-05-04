SANDY KENYON

Sandy Kenyon reviews "Tully"

This image released by Focus Features shows Charlize Theron in a scene from "Tully." (Kimberly French/Focus Features via AP)

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Charlize Theron has often been called one of the most beautiful women in the world, and she is certainly among the most glamorous, but the star has refused to be confined to a gilded cage.

Her new movie, called "Tully," is further proof of that.

She was so sleek as an "Atomic Blonde," but just as she did when she won an Oscar for "Monster," Theron demonstrates her remarkable range by morphing into a mom with three kids. The star showed her commitment to this new role by gaining 50 pounds!

"Mom, what's wrong with your body?" asks her character's preteen daughter.

Marlo also has a son with emotional problems. Then, she gives birth to a third child.

Warning: If you're thinking about having a baby, "Tully" will make you think twice.

The husband of Theron's character is too busy at work to be of much help at home, and they struggle financially, trying to rely as little as possible on her rich brother.

"Do you know what a night nanny is?" the rich brother asks Marlo.

He explains that such a nanny, "takes care of the baby at night so mom and dad can get some sleep."

Marlo turns down his offer to hire the nanny until she can't take it anymore, and a young woman named Tully arrives at her door, telling her, "I'm here to take care of you."

Tully is played by Mackenzie Davis, who captivated me in the cable TV series, "Halt and Catch Fire," about the early days of Silicon Valley. She played a programmer in that show, and here she is just as capable.

As much as it's about motherhood, Tully is also about how difficult it can be to grow up.

To quote from the film, "Your 20s are great. But then your 30s come around the corner like a garbage truck at 5 a.m."

The part of me that remembers my misspent youth and lengthy adolescence -- the guy who didn't get married until he was 40 years old -- really engaged with "Tully."

Screenwriter Diablo Cody is, herself, a mother of three and followed the traditional advice to "write what you know."

So I'm happy to join the chorus of critics full of praise for this movie.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentsandy kenyonmovie reviewmovie
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANDY KENYON
Virtual reality makes a splash at the Tribeca Film Fest
VR has promises, but studies show 'disturbing' risks for children
Comedian gets support, backlash for jokes at WHCA Dinner
'Dancing with the Stars' returns with all-athlete edition
More sandy kenyon
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski expelled from Film Academy
'Iron Chef' announces bankruptcy, sale of restaurant empire
Jay-Z ordered by judge to explain dodging of subpoena
Chance to have lunch with Hugh Grant in Notting Hill
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Young mom fatally shot while driving - likely at random
'Iron Chef' announces bankruptcy, sale of restaurant empire
Young mother sues after alleged rape by jailer
United passengers say flight attendant appeared drunk
Missing NJ mom, 5-year-old daughter found safe in Virginia
VIDEO: Hate-filled rant on LIRR under investigation
Bottle fight in subway in Greenwich Village
Mother's ex-boyfriend sought after baby boy abandoned
Show More
Trump's new Stormy Daniels story stuns many in West Wing
Volcanic 'curtain of fire' sends 1,500 fleeing Hawaii homes
School 'pooperintendent' accused of defecating on high school track
'Smallville' actress, alleged cult leader back in court
NYC mayor proposes opening supervised injection sites
More News