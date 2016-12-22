MOVIE REVIEW

There's no shortage of movies to see in the theater during the holidays. Unlike the blockbuster-filled summer, the season is the perfect mix of award-worthy dramas and exciting adventures.

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" (Felicity Jones, Ben Mendelsohn)
Released Dec. 16
#RogueOne

Leading the box office in its opening weekend with a galactic $155 million dollar domestic opening and $290 million worldwide, the latest chapter in the Star Wars franchise combines an old story with new characters and places for an exciting adventure. Although the ending is already known, the movie, has plenty of blaster-fire and Darth Vader breathing to get you to make the jump to light-speed from your home to the theater.

"Collateral Beauty" (Will Smith, Kate Winslet)
Released Dec. 16
#CollateralBeauty



This film, starring Will Smith, is the darkest and most depressing movie to ever be released during the holiday season. It also qualifies as one of the worst movies of this year.

Smith plays a man who has lost his way after the death of his daughter. To try and cope with his tragedy, he writes letters to love, time and death. See Sandy's review for more.

"Fences" (Denzel Washington, Viola Davis)
Limited release Dec. 16, everywhere Dec. 25
#FencesMovie

The duo of Davis and Washington headline the big-screen revival of the August Wilson play "Fences." Washington directed the film, based on the Pulitzer-prize winning play of the same name. Sandy Kenyon says it's one of the best movies of the year.

"Sing" (Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson)
Releasing Dec. 21
#SingMovie


In a year full of dancing, singing and adventurous animated works, there's room for one more in this bombastic feature that gives you a hint at its plot in its title. "Sing" focuses on a koala, who organizes a great singing competition, in an effort to save his theater. The movie features over 85 classic songs, including an original track ("Faith") from Stevie Wonder and Ariana Grande.

"Assassins Creed" (Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard)
Releasing Dec. 21
#AssassinsCreedMovie



Another video game franchise attempts to convert its popularity over to the big-screen as Ubisoft's time-jumping, adventure franchise Assassin's Creed takes a "leap of faith." The film stars Michael Fassbender in the title role.

"Passengers" (Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt)
Releasing Dec. 21
#Passengers

This action thriller sees Pratt and Lawrence as passengers on a 120-year journey to another planet when they are awakened from hibernation 90 years too early. It's a chase to see why they were awakened, with thousands of lives in the balance aboard the ship.

"Patriots Day" (Mark Walhberg, Kevin Bacon)
Limited release Dec. 21, everywhere Jan. 13
#PatriotsDay

This emotional drama is about the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings and the frantic federal manhunt for the terrorist bombers.

"Why Him?" (James Franco, Bryan Cranston)
Releasing Dec. 23
#WhyHim

The "Breaking Bad" star Bryan Cranston returns to comedy playing a dad at odds with his daughter's boyfriend. Fans of "Malcom in the Middle" will appreciate Cranston in a father role again.

"Silence" (Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver)
Limited release Dec. 23, everywhere Jan. 6
#silencemovie



Martin Scorcese's new project focuses on the time of Kakure Kirishitan in 17th-century Japan, when Catholics were forced to practice their faith underground.

Christmas Day Openings

"La La Land" (Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone)
Limited release now. Opens nationwide Dec. 25.
#LaLaLand

"Hidden Figures" (Taraji P. Henson, Jim Parsons)
Limited release Dec. 25, everywhere Jan. 6
#Hiddenfigures

"20th Century Women" (Annette Bening, Elle Fanning)
Limited release Dec. 25
#20thCenturyWomen

"Live By Night" (Ben Affleck, Zoe Saldana)
Limited release Dec. 25, everywhere Jan. 13
#LiveByNight
