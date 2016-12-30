ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Sandy Kenyon's top 10 movies of 2016

By and Michael Tatar
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
With just days remaining in 2016, we take a look back at the best films to hit the box office this year. From big-budget blockbusters like "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" and "Suicide Squad" to sci-fi dramas like "Arrival" and award-worthy projects in "Manchester by the Sea" and "La La Land," 2016 was another successful year at the box office.

Walt Disney Studios, part of the ABC7's parent company, was the clear winner this year, expected to finish with around $2.6 billion domestically and a jaw-dropping $7 billion worldwide in ticket sales, thanks to the success of Pixar, Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm.

Entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon has his list for the top 10 movies of 2016.

10. Fences
Click here for Sandy's review

"Both Denzel Washington and Viola Davis earned Tony awards for playing these roles on Broadway in August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, and look for them to earn Oscar nominations for their big-screen reprisals. They are that good."
EMBED </>More News Videos

Sandy Kenyon has the review.

9. Sully
Click here for Sandy's review

"Every New Yorker should see 'Sully,' which celebrates one man's heroism and how the best of our city came to help him."
EMBED </>More News Videos

Sandy Kenyon has the review.

8. Hidden Figures
Click here for Sandy's review

"'Hidden Figures' tells the story of the unsung women who helped the US space program reach the moon, and the characters played by Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae are all based on real people. Their triumph, overlooked for so many years, will make you want to cheer."
EMBED </>More News Videos

Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Hidden Figures,' 20th Century Women,' 'Live by Night.'

7. Hacksaw Ridge
Click here for Sandy's review

"Hacksaw Ridge is an old-fashioned war movie that is so well made, it will engage any viewer who enjoys that type of action. Andrew Garfield is perfectly cast as Private Desmond Doss, who refused to bear arms against our enemies in World War II and was awarded the Medal of Honor.

"It's easy to see why a pariah like director Mel Gibson would want to embrace Doss, a man who had the courage of his convictions, and the result is a wholeheartedly positive experience."
EMBED </>More News Videos

Eyewitness News Entertainment Reporter Sandy Kenyon reviews "Hacksaw Ridge."

6. Moonlight
Click here for Sandy's review

"The film moves at the pace of real life. This sort of pacing can be slow for some movie watchers, but for those with patience, there is magic in this 'Moonlight.'"
EMBED </>More News Videos

Entertainment reporter reviews the film based on an African American boy's journey from childhood to adulthood, growing up in Miami during rough times.

5. 13th
Click here for Sandy's review

"What was supposed to open a new chapter in American history -- the 13th Amendment -- after the Civil War instead led to widespread racism, and the film looks at a judicial process that puts far more blacks than whites behind bars."
EMBED </>More News Videos

Entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon has the latest details.

4. Arrival
Click here for Sandy's review

"Amy Adams is calm and compelling, holding audiences' attention through a brain-twister of a plot that unfolds at a leisurely pace. 'Arrival' has earned almost unanimous praise from critics as a 'thinking person's sci-fi movie.'"
EMBED </>More News Videos

Sandy Kenyons reviews 'Arrival,' starring Amy Adams

3. Patriot's Day
Click here for Sandy's review

"The new drama about the bombings at the Boston Marathon is one of the best movies of the entire year thanks to the best performance of Mark Wahlberg's career an ensemble of great actors around him."
EMBED </>More News Videos

Entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon reviews "Passengers" and "Patriots Day"

2. Manchester by the Sea
Click here for Sandy's review

"This film finally allows one of our most talented actors to step outside of the huge shadow cast by his big brother, as Casey Affleck makes his own bid for greatness playing a janitor who unexpectedly gets appointed guardian to his nephew in Massachusetts.

"The film, which debuted at the New York Film Festival, is tough to watch at times. But ultimately, it speaks to the importance of family and the ties that bind us together in the face of tough times."
EMBED </>More News Videos

Entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon calls it a "must-see" film.

1. La La Land
Click here for Sandy's review

"It's being called 'the season's most dazzling movie experience,' and 'La La Land' is the early favorite to win Best Picture at the Oscars. There are better singers than Ryan Gosling, and better piano players and dancers too. But in Emma Stone, he has found the perfect partner. And together, they make magic like nobody else.

"The film is about what happens when the right people fall in love at the wrong time. If you have ever loved and lost and wondered what might have been, then this skillful revival of the lost art of the Hollywood musical will be just right for you."
EMBED </>More News Videos

Sandy Kenyon reviews an early Oscar favorite in "La La Land" and a Jessica Chastain-led flick in Miss Sloane

Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviemovie theatermovie reviewOscarsgolden globe awardsNew York City
(Copyright ©2016 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Family plans joint memorial for Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher
Toddler thrilled to get 'weatherman' suit for Christmas
Serena Williams announces engagement on Reddit
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: 2016 in Review
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Officer jumps into moving car to rescue child from intoxicated driver
FDNY rescues Ryan Seacrest from stuck elevator in Times Square
Russian compound on Long Island closing after election hacking
Mother dies, 2 daughters injured in chairlift fall
Crews search for missing plane carrying 6 in Lake Erie
Rap group Run-DMC sues Wal-Mart, Amazon for $50M
Police: Man crashes car into pool deck, floods house, runs off naked
Show More
Serena Williams announces engagement on Reddit
Iconic Carnegie Deli closing at midnight
Unprecedented security planned for New Year's Eve in Times Square
Uber driver discovers child sex trafficking ring
Police: Kids locked in room for 3 months, nearly starved to death
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
More Photos