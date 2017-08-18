  • BREAKING NEWS ACCUTRACK RADAR: Track the storms and rain here!
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Logan Lucky,' 'The Hitman's Bodyguard'

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Two new movies are hitting theaters this weekend, with Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds starring in "The Hitman's Bodyguard" while Channing Tatum and Adam Driver team up with Daniel Craig in "Logan Lucky."

Both are hoping to jump start a slow summer at the box office, but is either worth your money?

Critics are falling all over themselves to praise Steven Soderbergh's return to directing, but they hype for "Logan Lucky" is overblown. Logan isn't lucky, and unfortunately, the movie isn't funny either.

Tatum and Driver play the brothers, with Riley Keough -- the grandaughter of Elvis Presley -- co-starring as their sister. The family is looking to stage a robbery during a big NASCAR race by sucking up tons of concession stand cash stored in a vault below ground. But first, they must recruit Craig's Joe Bang to help them.

Craig, who is one of the world's finest actors, puts the lie to the idea that all Brits are skilled at doing American accents. You might say "Logan Lucky" is supposed to be a satire, but films like this need to be grounded in some sort of reality or it plays like movie stars getting paid to have fun at our expense.

The film's wry tone, filled with sarcasm, seemed to amuse millennials, though.

In "The Hitman's Bodyguard," Jackson plays a lethal assassin who is the only witness who can put a war criminal behind bars. And so Reynolds is tapped to keep him alive and get him to Amsterdam to testify.

Their banter goes on a bit too long, and the movie would have benefited from fewer adventures in a shorter running time. But for a pure popcorn picture, it's entertaining enough.

Business at the box office is down more than 12 percent compared to last summer, with experts pointing to the poor quality of this year's summer movies. These two films aren't likely to put much of a dent in the deficit.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentsandy kenyonmovie review
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
August 21st programming note: NFL Pre-Season Football starts at 8pm - Bachelor in Paradise and To Tell the Truth to air later
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Whitney: Can I Be Me'
'Crown Heights' tells story of wrongfully imprisoned man
Virtual ride: Amusement park to open 'tallest, fastest' coaster
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Strategist Steve Bannon resigns from Trump administration
Suspect shot after several stabbed, 2 fatally, in Finland
Barber accused of touching himself near kids during haircuts
Man shot 2 days in a row and survives, Gunman sought
Police: Drunken woman swims up, bites fisherman's line
AccuWeather Alert: Flooding reported as storms dump heavy rain
Elderly couple stranded in floodwaters rescued from car's sunroof
2 sentenced in 2014 murder of 14-year-old girl in NJ
Show More
Man charged after human remains found in shopping cart
At least 1 American killed, 1 hurt in Spain terror attacks
1 dead in police-involved shooting in Bloomfield
Rapper Meek Mill arrested on ATV riding charges in NYC
Powerball jackpot surges to $535M for Saturday's drawing
More News
Photos
Photos from the scene of struck pedestrians in Barcelona
PHOTOS: Violent rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
More Photos