Scotty McCreery marries longtime girlfriend Gabi Dugal in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA (WABC) --
Country star and American Idol winner Scotty McCreery married his longtime girlfriend Saturday in the North Carolina mountains.

The Garner native proposed to Gabi Dugal in Sept. 2017 near Grandfather Mountain.

The couple goes way back, as they met in kindergarten in Garner. McCreery reportedly made such an impression on the young Dugal at the time that she wrote "Mrs. Gabi McCreery" encircled with hearts in her diary.
Singer Scotty McCreery proposes to longtime girlfriend
Garner resident Scotty McCreery has proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Gabi Dugal. The couple plans to wed in 2018.

Dugal is a UNC graduate and works as a pediatric cardiac nurse at Duke University Hospital.

