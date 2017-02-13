After being awarded Album of the Year, the final award of the night, at the Grammys on Sunday, Adele said she could not possibly accept it.
Instead she dedicated it to Beyonce, calling Lemonade "so monumental."
See highlights from winners below
Album of the Year
WINNER: 25, Adele
Lemonade, Beyoncé
Purpose, Justin Bieber
Views, Drake
A Sailor's Guide To Earth, Sturgill Simpson
Record of the Year
WINNER: "Hello," Adele
"Formation," Beyonce
"7 Years," Lukas Graham
"Work," Rihanna Featuring Drake
"Stressed Out," Twenty One Pilots
Song of the Year
WINNER: "Hello," Adele
"Formation," Beyonce
"I Took A Pill In Ibiza," Mike Posner
"Love Yourself," Justin Bieber
"7 Years," Lukas Graham
Best Rap Album
WINNER: Coloring Book, Chance The Rapper
And The Anonymous Nobody, De La Soul
Major Key, DJ Khaled
Views, Drake
Blank Face LP, ScHoolboy Q
The Life Of Pablo, Kanye West
Best Urban Contemporary Album
WINNER: Lemonade, Beyonce
Ology, Gallant
We Are King, KING
Malibu, Anderson .Paak
Anti, Rihanna
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
WINNER: "Stressed Out," Twenty One Pilots
"Closer," The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey
"7 Years," Lukas Graham
"Work," Rihanna Featuring Drake
"Cheap Thrills," Sia Featuring Sean Paul
Best Country Solo Performance
WINNER: "My Church," Maren Morris
"Love Can Go To Hell," Brandy Clark
"Vice," Miranda Lambert
"Church Bells," Carrie Underwood
"Blue Ain't Your Color," Keith Urban
Best Pop Solo Performance
WINNER: "Hello," Adele
"Hold Up," Beyonce
"Love Yourself," Justin Bieber
"Piece By Piece (Idol Version)," Kelly Clarkson
"Dangerous Woman," Ariana Grande
Best New Artist
WINNER: Chance The Rapper
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Maren Morris
Anderson .Paak
Best Rap Song
WINNER: "Hotline Bling," Drake
"All The Way Up," Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared
"Famous," Kanye West Featuring Rihanna
"No Problem" Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
"Ultralight Beam," Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream
Best Rock Song
WINNER: "Blackstar," David Bowie
"Burn The Witch," Radiohead
"Hardwired," Metallica
"Heathens," Twenty One Pilots
"My Name Is Human," Highly Suspect
Best R&B Song
WINNER: "Lake By The Ocean," Maxwell
"Come See Me," PartyNextDoor Featuring Drake
"Exchange," Bryson Tiller
"Kiss It Better," Rihanna
"Luv," Tory Lanez
Best Country Song
WINNER: "Humble And Kind," Tim McGraw
"Blue Ain't Your Color," Keith Urban
"Die A Happy Man," Thomas Rhett
"My Church," Maren Morris
"Vice," Miranda Lambert
