Here are your 2017 Grammy Awards winners and nominees

Beyonce (left) and Adele (right) are up for awards. (Matt Rourke/AP Photo|Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

Music's biggest night is here, and Beyonce and Adele could each have a big night. The superstars both have nominations in three major categories of Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

See highlights from nominations below and find out which artists are up for more than 80 categories on the Grammy's website.

Record of the Year

"Hello," Adele
"Formation," Beyonce
"7 Years," Lukas Graham
"Work," Rihanna Featuring Drake
"Stressed Out," Twenty One Pilots

Best New Artist

Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Chance The Rapper
Maren Morris
Anderson .Paak

Song of the Year

"Formation," Beyonce
"Hello," Adele
"I Took A Pill In Ibiza," Mike Posner
"Love Yourself," Justin Bieber
"7 Years," Lukas Graham

Album of the Year

25, Adele
Lemonade, Beyoncé
Purpose, Justin Bieber
Views, Drake
A Sailor's Guide To Earth, Sturgill Simpson

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Hello," Adele
"Hold Up," Beyonce
"Love Yourself," Justin Bieber
"Piece By Piece (Idol Version)," Kelly Clarkson
"Dangerous Woman," Ariana Grande

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Closer," The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey
"7 Years," Lukas Graham
"Work," Rihanna Featuring Drake
"Cheap Thrills," Sia Featuring Sean Paul
"Stressed Out," Twenty One Pilots

Best Country Song

"Blue Ain't Your Color," Keith Urban
"Die A Happy Man," Thomas Rhett
"Humble And Kind," Tim McGraw
"My Church," Maren Morris
"Vice," Miranda Lambert

Best R&B Song

"Come See Me," PartyNextDoor Featuring Drake
"Exchange," Bryson Tiller
"Kiss It Better," Rihanna
"Lake By The Ocean," Maxwell
"Luv," Tory Lanez

Best Rap Song

"All The Way Up," Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared
"Famous," Kanye West Featuring Rihanna
"Hotline Bling," Drake
"No Problem" Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
"Ultralight Beam," Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream

Best Rock Song

"Blackstar," David Bowie
"Burn The Witch," Radiohead
"Hardwired," Metallica
"Heathens," Twenty One Pilots
"My Name Is Human," Highly Suspect
