Watch 'The Bachelor' to see the brand new trailer for 'Beauty and the Beast'

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens star in the live-action remake of the classic Disney film. (Walt Disney Studios)

Nick Viall will have an enchanted movie rose to give out on Monday's The Bachelor. The worldwide trailer premiere for Disney's Beauty and the Beast will happen during the show.



Starring Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as Beast/Prince Adam, the live-action adaptation of the classic Disney animated film is one of the most-anticipated movies of the year. Fans of Beauty and the Beast and The Bachelor will be able to catch the latest glimpse of the movie in the new trailer.

Watch the Beauty and the Beast worldwide trailer premiere during the The Bachelor tonight at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Walt Disney Studios, ABC and this station.
