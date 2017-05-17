ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

PHOTOS: Roseanne's back! See the original cast now

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image wabc"><span>wabc</span></div><span class="caption-text">Actress Roseanne Barr attends a photo call for Roseanne Barr&#39;s &#39;Roseanne for President!&#39; at Sundance Sunset Cinema on July 1, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (David Livingston&#47;Getty)</span></div>
They were one of America's favorite families for nearly a decade. Now the Conners are coming back, more than 20 years after the last episode of Roseanne was aired.

All of the original cast are returning in a reboot. See what the cast has been up to then and now.
EMBED More News Videos

Sandy Kenyon asked the stars about the return of 'Roseanne' to ABC.


Roseanne Barr

A successful comedian outside of the show, in 2012, Roseanne tried a different path by running for president. She failed to gain the presidential nomination for the Green Party and ended up running for the Peace and Freedom Party, gaining 67,000 votes.

She's also had her own talk show, done stand-up comedy, judged Last Comic Standing, and starred in the reality show Roseanne's Nuts, about her macadamia nut farm in Hawaii.

John Goodman

Since the show ended, Goodman has starred in films such as The Big Lebowski, 10 Cloverfield Lane and Kong: Skull Island becoming a well-loved actor.

But Goodman's character was killed off in the series finale, an ending that left many fans upset. Roseanne Barr addressed the possibilities in a tweet.

Sara Gilbert

Gilbert has been busy behind the camera, serving as an executive producer and co-host of CBS' The Talk. She also had a recurring role on The Big Bang Theory as her former co-star Johnny Galecki's potential love interest.

Lecy Goranson

Since Roseanne, the actress has been in films like Hilary Swank's Oscar-winner Boys Don't Cry and guest starred in TV shows including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Sex and the City.

Michael Fishman

Fishman, who landed the role of DJ in Roseanne at the age of six, went back to high school after the show ended. He continued to have small roles in TV shows and films, and became a co-host on Barr's talk show.

Laurie Metcalf

Since saying goodbye to her character as Roseanne's little sister, Metcalf has starred in Desperate Housewives and HBO's Getting On. On stage, she's had four Tony Award nominations for Broadway, including Misery in 2016 and A Doll's House, Part 2 this year.
Related Topics:
entertainmentroseannetelevisionwatercoolerbuzzworthy
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
ABC unveils 2017-18 Primetime schedule
'Designated Survivor' wraps up inaugural season
Allison Tolman talks about ABC's newest comedy 'Downward Dog'
'Roseanne' to return with original cast 30 years after premiere on ABC
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Stocks tumble in market's worst day of year amid Washington turmoil
14-year-old boy charged in fire at Manhattan synagogue
Woman stabbed to death in LI home; Suspect in custody
Man pours bleach on himself, runs around grocery store naked
Search underway for NYC CEO, 3 others after plane debris found
McDonald's pulls ad that upset bereavement groups
Makeup artist for celebrities reveals must-know shortcuts
Show More
Podiatrist, girlfriend sentenced in plot to murder wife
Women rescued after truck overturns, spills load of rocks on their car
Settlement reached over LI race-based housing discrimination
NYPD: 2 young sisters groped on Brooklyn sidewalk
Trump to Coast Guard grads: 'No politician in history...treated worse'
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Derek Jeter's No. 2 retired by Yankees
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
PHOTOS: Protesters greet President Trump during return to NYC
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
More Photos