ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Seniors get a front row seat, new friend with cultural program

EMBED </>More Videos

AMR Care Group matches seniors with local musicians, actors and entertainers to provide a complete cultural experience

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Ladd Boris has been on the big screen and performed at both the Metropolitan Opera and on Broadway, but he says this is his most gratifying gig.

"I was looking for something I could use my talents, my gifts, and also be of service to people who would appreciate that," he said.

He is a cultured companion for AMR Care Group, which hires and matches senior citizens with local musicians, actors and entertainers to provide a complete cultural experience and improve their lives.
All cultured companions are carefully selected and trained to work with seniors, including those with dementia and Alzheimer's disease. There are at home visits, as well as outings to shows, concerts or whatever other interests the client has.

A close bond is developed between them, and the clients often consider the workers their friends.

The service costs $45 per hour, and there is a four-hour minimum.

AMR is always looking for more help. If you are interested In getting involved, visit AMRCareGroup.com.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmenthealthsenior citizensseniorscultureentertainmentNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
American Ballet Theatre program brings diversity to ballet
"The Nightmare Before Christmas" playing in Brooklyn
Check out our new ABC7NY app!
Katy Mixon is an 'American Housewife' and a working mom
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
6 hurt after car crash sends vehicle onto NYC sidewalk
Bug bomb mishap hurts 4, blows out windows in Brooklyn
Police: MS-13 gang members tried to abduct teen on LI
Sheriff: 3 dead in New Mexico school shooting
Body found of woman who vanished after Tinder date
Truck carrying vodka bottles overturns on I-95 ramp
Officials: School instructor lured teen through texts, raped her
Little-known prince pays $450 million for Da Vinci painting
Show More
Ex-cop gets 20 years in prison for South Carolina shooting
Al Franken resigning from Senate amid sexual misconduct allegations
Paul Ryan's GOP challenger tells NY columnist to 'eat a bullet'
Elderly man with dementia escapes hospital, found safe
CUNY professor beaten by group of teens in park
More News
Top Video
This NY Christmas light show uses 100,000 lights
Check out our new ABC7NY app!
Eyewitness News Update
Al Franken resigning from Senate amid sexual misconduct allegations
More Video