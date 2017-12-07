NEW YORK (WABC) --Ladd Boris has been on the big screen and performed at both the Metropolitan Opera and on Broadway, but he says this is his most gratifying gig.
"I was looking for something I could use my talents, my gifts, and also be of service to people who would appreciate that," he said.
He is a cultured companion for AMR Care Group, which hires and matches senior citizens with local musicians, actors and entertainers to provide a complete cultural experience and improve their lives.
All cultured companions are carefully selected and trained to work with seniors, including those with dementia and Alzheimer's disease. There are at home visits, as well as outings to shows, concerts or whatever other interests the client has.
A close bond is developed between them, and the clients often consider the workers their friends.
The service costs $45 per hour, and there is a four-hour minimum.
AMR is always looking for more help. If you are interested In getting involved, visit AMRCareGroup.com.