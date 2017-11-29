ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Sesame Street gets a little bit 'stranger'

Sesame Street does a parody of the popular Netflix series Stranger Things and fans of the show can't get enough. (KTRK)

Sesame Street just got a little bit stranger.

The popular children's show released a kid-friendly parody of the Netflix series Stranger Things.

The six-minute tribute is called "Sharing Things" to remind everyone why sharing is so important.



For fans of the show, it features Cookie Monster as the Cookiegorgan who has eaten everything but must learn how to share.

And, just like in season two of the sci-fi thriller, your favorite Sesame characters are wearing Ghostbusters costumes.

Of course the fan-favorite character Eleven is played by the number 11.

Cult-following favorite Barb even makes an appearance but, just like the real Stranger Things, it doesn't look like her fate is much better.

One final touch, the Cookiegorgan also shares some waffles.

