Sia tweets nude photo in effort to thwart paparazzi

Famously photo-shy singer Sia has tweeted out a naked picture of herself after learning that someone was trying to sell nude paparazzi photos of her.

Sia posted the blurry nude shot showing her behind Monday and added: "Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans. Save your money, here it is for free." The photo includes a watermark denoting it as a preview shot and has a message that says 14 additional photos would be made available if purchased.

The Australian singer is known for appearing on stage and in music videos with elaborate wigs and masks covering her face. She has explained in the past that she hides her face at times to maintain privacy and avoid a celebrity lifestyle.
