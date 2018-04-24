ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Texas sign language teacher's boyfriend proposes during 'Frozen' duet

EMBED </>More Videos

American sign language teacher's boyfriend proposes during the finale of their "Frozen" duet. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
"Love is an open door!"

Over the weekend, the audience of a high school showcase in Texas experienced a surprise finale.

A song about a proposal turned into an actual proposal during a Clear Lake High School's American Sign Language showcase performance.
EMBED More News Videos

Clear Lake HS teacher's boyfriend proposes during 'Frozen' duet


A video, sent in by an Eyewitness News viewer, shows the final showcase performance of ASL teacher, Rachel Cook, and her boyfriend Alex Boyce signing to the song "Love is an Open Door" from the Disney animated movie "Frozen."

At the end of the song, when Prince Hans proposes to Princess Anna, Boyce brought that proposal to life as he got down on one knee and asked Cook to marry him as the students cheered them on.

This fairy tale had its happy ending, as Cook said yes.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentfrozenwedding proposalTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson announces birth of third girl
Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec welcome twins
'American Idol' top 10 revealed
Odds are in for royal baby name
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Fire destroys 7 businesses in Fordham, Bronx
Woman charged after allegedly snapping kitten's neck
Amazon rolls out in-car delivery
Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec welcome twins
Child found in suitcase ID'd as missing girl from Virginia, dad arrested
Police: Woman tried to abduct babies from multiple hospitals
1 stabbed on street in Midtown; FedEx driver in custody
Boy, 5, says teachers taped his mouth shut, threw away his lunch
Show More
Police: Boy accidentally killed by family friend driving minivan
George H.W. Bush hospitalized with blood infection
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson announces birth of third girl
Surveillance video shows van crashing into Toronto pedestrians
Bicyclist fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in the Bronx
More News