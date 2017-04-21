ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Six Flags Great Adventure unveils virtual reality drop ride Drop of Doom

JACKSON, New Jersey --
A New Jersey theme park is unveiling what it calls the world's tallest and fastest virtual reality drop ride that will prey on people's fears of heights and spiders.

Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson says riders of Drop of Doom VR will plunge 41 stories at speeds of up to 90 mph while battling mutant spiders.

They'll have a 360-degree virtual reality view as baby spiders virtually crawl over their bodies.

The ride is scheduled to debut on May 5.
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentsix flagsvirtual realitygreat adventureNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: The TriBeCa Film Festival
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: The TriBeCa Film Festival
Soul singer Cuba Gooding Sr. found dead in car
Second Stage giving Helen Hayes Theatre new life
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Subway service restored after outage, but with extensive delays
Investigation into FDNY firefighter's death will focus on ladder
Bunting, memorial mark death of FDNY firefighter in NYC, Long Island
Missing student's dad: She was brainwashed, will need therapy
'Don't order it!' Starbucks barista goes off on Unicorn Frappuccino
Paramedics save toddler from drug overdose using Narcan
Soul singer Cuba Gooding Sr. found dead in car
Show More
3rd suspect arrested in Coney Island assault; More sought
Mom films arrest of 10-year-old son with autism
Police: Soccer coach fathered child of teen ex-player
Protesters arrested at Tom Cat Bakery during immigration protest
Video captures toddler being attacked by pit bull in Rockland County
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: What's on the menu this season at Citi Field?
PHOTOS: Chuck Berry through the years
Snow photos from Eyewitness News viewers and others
More Photos