SOCIAL SUPERSTARS

Social Superstars: Spoof cooking video for a friend made this woman an overnight YouTube star

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 4)

Social Superstars: Joke video turned this woman into overnight YouTube star

Hannah Hart made a funny video for a friend, posted it to YouTube and gained a massive following on YouTube overnight. Now, seven years later, she creates hilarious content for ove (WABC)

Emily Sowa
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
Hannah Hart made a funny video for a friend, posted it to YouTube and gained a massive following overnight. Now, seven years later, she creates hilarious content for over 2.5 million fans.

Hart attended the University of California, Berkeley and graduated with two degrees; English literature and Japanese language. After she graduated, she moved to Brooklyn, New York, to pursue a writing career.

One night while chatting with her former roommate from California, she had an idea. Her friend was saying how much she missed when the two girls would have some drinks, cook in the kitchen and hilarity would always ensue.

That night, Hart decided to do just that. Hart used her computer to record herself drinking wine while attempting to make a grilled cheese sandwich without any cheese.

Hart uploaded the video to YouTube and titled it "My Drunk Kitchen".

Within a few days, the video had accumulated 100,000 hits. Viewers began asking for another "episode" of the video, and Hart complied with more recordings.

Two months after launching her YouTube channel, she ended up quitting her 9-5 job to focus on the channel.

Now, her popular YouTube series has hosted several celebrity guests, including Jamie Oliver, Chris Hardwick, Tyler Oakley, former NSYNC member Lance Bass, and comedian Sarah Silverman.

Hart has more than 2.5 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.3 million followers on Instagram. She has multiple series on YouTube and recently launched her first podcast, titled "Hannahlyze This".

Hart, a notable member of YouTube's LGBTQ+ community and a GLAAD board member, is also putting together a star-studded variety show, called "Pride Live", that will aim to raise $50,000 for GLAAD initiatives.

Pride Live, which will air on GLAAD's YouTube channel between 3 and 6 PM ET on June 29. During the broadcast, viewers will be able to use YouTube's Super Chat feature to contribute donations. The goal is to raise $50,000, with all of the proceeds going to youth-focused GLAAD initiatives like Amplify Your Voice.

For more episodes of Social Superstars watch here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentsocial superstarsnyc pride marchnyc pride paradepride paradegaygay rightscommunitylgbtlgbtqWest VillageNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIAL SUPERSTARS
How Brooklyn mom made lifestyle blogging her full-time job
Best friend fitness duo gets paid to work out
Mom takes stunning photos of son's NYC adventures
Fry guy dishes out best french fries in New York City
Brooklyn photographer redefining the cat lady stereotype
More social superstars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
NSYNC star Lance Bass thwarted in bid to buy 'Brady Bunch' house
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Christopher Robin'
3 scrumptious food and drink events in NYC this weekend
From Broadway to Hollywood, 'Freaky Friday' returns to TV
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News