'Solo: A Star Wars Story' premiere turns Hollywood Blvd into landing strip

Hollywood Boulevard turned into a landing strip for Thursday's world premiere of the latest film in the Star Wars franchise, "Solo: A Star Wars Story." (KABC)

By
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
Hollywood Boulevard turned into a landing strip for Thursday's world premiere of the latest film in the Star Wars franchise, "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

It's not often a replica of the Millennium Falcon takes over one of the most famous streets in the world.

Star Wars fans were having fun just being in the vicinity of all the excitement and the stars joined in.

"I want them to have the experience that I had when I was a kid watching these kinds of movies and the experience I had when I watched it, which is just you're so caught up in the thrill of it, the excitement of it. It's just so terrific...," said actor Alden Ehrenreich.

Fans camped out for days before the premiere.

"Every time a new one comes out, you keep hoping it'll rival the ones we fell in love with many, many years ago," said Linda Swisher of Carlsbad, who has camped out since Sunday.

The good news? They had company while camping, with the replica of the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy, the Millennium Falcon. It was built for the premiere.

RELATED: Your first look at 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'

"Solo" is the 10th Star Wars film, and is a prequel to the original Star Wars trilogy that traces the origin of Harrison Ford's Han Solo character before he becomes the iconic maverick.

Ehrenreich plays the younger Solo in the standalone flick. He is joined by actors Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson and Donald Glover, who portrays Lando Calrissian from the original trilogy.

The premiere was shown in three Hollywood theaters: the Dolby, El Capitan, and TCL Chinese.

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" is rated PG-13 and opens nationwide May 25.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Lucasfilm and ABC7.
