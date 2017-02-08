ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Historical Broadway theater restored for 'Sunday in the Park with George' revival

By
TIMES SQUARE, New York (WABC) --
A piece of Broadway history will be revived this weekend when a classic theater inherits new life.

The Hudson Theatre has been restored and re-opened for audiences to experience Annaleigh Ashford and Jake Gyllenhaal starring in a revival of "Sunday in the Park with George."

The "Brokeback Mountain" and "Nightcrawler" star was on hand with a pair of oversize golden scissors to reopen the Hudson for the venue's first theatrical production in nearly 50 years.

"We feel the ghosts of those who were before us," Ashford said.

It seems appropriate the historical theater is back with a musical about "the art of making art."

"I think this is a perfect show to open the theater, because it's all about the process of creating and creation and all of the elements that go into making it what it is," Gyllenhaal said.

The stars are among the latest in a long line of performers dating back more than a century.

Louis Armstrong was a breakout at the theater in 1929, and Elvis Presley made one of his earliest TV appearances there a quarter of a century later.

"We're kind of picking up where they left off," Ashford said.

The Hudson Theatre was the first home of The Tonight Show during the "bad old days" of Times Square. Porn movies were shown there prior to the revival, and it barely escaped the wrecking ball a few times.

"It's intimidating, you know, to think about the origins of this space," Gyllenhaal said. "To think about our dressing rooms and all the people that prepared in there, and all of the energy that's here, it's intimidating and an honor."

The revival of "Sunday in the Park with George" starts previews Saturday. The Stephen Sondheim-James Lapine musical imagines what the 19th-century French painter Georges Seurat went through to create his pointillist masterpiece, "A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte."
Related Topics:
entertainmentbroadwaytimes squaretheatersandy kenyonNew York CityTimes Square
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Star Wars land to open at Disney parks in 2019
Lady Gaga tells critics 'I'm proud of my body'
See who will be presenting at the 2017 Oscars
A look back at the Oscars 30, 20 and 10 years ago
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Record high ahead of winter storm
New York area braces for blast of winter snow
4-alarm fire burning in Upper East Side building
Female teacher arrested for alleged sex with female student
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
249 arrested during 10-day Super Bowl prostitution sting
Officials: Murder suspect commits suicide during standoff
Several injured when car flips on LIE in Brentwood
Show More
Philadelphia youth hockey player dies after collapsing
Police: Passerby honked horn to scare away attempted kidnapping suspect
Men wanted for 19 robberies in Queens
Chaotic morning commute after Queens LIRR train derailment
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Police say man smuggled cocaine in canned goods
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
PHOTOS: March for Life
Local couple married for 70 years dies hours apart
More Photos