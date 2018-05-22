SINGING

PS22 Chorus of fifth graders from Staten Island creates worldwide buzz with vocals

Award-winning PS22 Chorus is a group of 5th graders from Staten Island, New York. (WABC)

Emily Sowa and John Sprei
STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) --
PS22 Chorus from Staten Island, New York has captivated millions of viewers, all starting with a video posted to YouTube.

The fifth-grade chorus from Public School 22 was created by director and music teacher, Gregg Breinberg.

When he first started working at the school in 2000, he pitched the idea to the principal and was thrilled at her enthusiasm to start a choir for fifth graders.

PS22 Chorus features ordinary children achieving extraordinary accomplishments - musically and otherwise. Each year, 'Mr. B' auditions another set of 10-year-olds for the chorus.

PS22 Chorus has been featured on the Oscars, Oprah, Nightline, Good Morning America, MTV, Sesame Street and more!

The kids have sung with Katy Perry, Gym Class Heroes, Phillip Phillips, Carrie Underwood, Queen Latifah, Tori Amos, Kylie Minogue, Jennifer Hudson and other amazing artists!

Additionally, the chorus has performed for former President Obama, Beyonce, and even Lady Gaga. The group also sang backup vocals on the critically acclaimed album Manners from Passion Pit.

To watch their performances you can watch their videos on PS22's YouTube channel or check out the PS22 Chorus Blog.

