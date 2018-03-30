ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Steven Spielberg does not want Carl's Jr. burger named after him

AP PHOTO

LOS ANGELES --
Steven Spielberg has a beef with the Carl's Jr.

The hamburger chain wanted to rename its charbroiled slider a "SpielBurger." It tried to deliver samples to Spielberg's office and even left a note on his car.

Spielberg's production company released a short video on its Twitter feed in which Spielberg said the burgers are "pretty good," but "cease and desist" from naming them after him.

Carl's Jr. was excited that Spielberg responded and said he liked the sliders.

(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
