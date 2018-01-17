  • BREAKING NEWS Check here for New York area school closings and delays
CELEBRITY

'Stranger Things' actor makes good on fan's retweet promise

EMBED </>More Videos

One of the stars of the Netflix hit, Stranger Things has delivered a photobomb a high school senior from the North Valley will never forget.

FRESNO, California --
One of the stars of the Netflix hit "Stranger Things" has delivered a photobomb a California high school senior will never forget.

David Harbour plays police Chief Jim Hopper in the sci-fi show, and a student known as Damaris on Twitter is apparently a big fan.

Back in October, Damaris tweeted Harbour asking how many retweets it would take for him to join her in her senior photos.

Harbour spotted the tweet and replied, "25,000 but I get to wear the school sweatshirt and hold a trombone."

That's when the tweets went viral. Three months later, Damaris got her 25,000 retweets.

Harbour then kept his word, sort of.

They had their own photo shoot at Netflix Los Angeles headquarters last week. Harbour wore the Orestimba High School sweatshirt and played trombone. He posted the pictures on Instagram Friday.


----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrityphoto
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CELEBRITY
Kim and Kanye welcome their third baby
Comedian Aziz Ansari responds to sex misconduct allegations
Minnie Mouse to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Here's your full list of Critics' Choice Awards winners
More celebrity
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
A Broadway beauty gets a makeover
Death of Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan not suspicious, police say
John Lithgow tells 'Stories by Heart'
Kim and Kanye welcome their third baby
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
11 reputed mobsters arrested in major fentanyl ring bust
Aspiring rapper fatally shot outside housing development
Icy conditions blamed in 10-car crash on Mario Cuomo Bridge
JFK TSA agents make gun, ammo bust in checked luggage
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Homeless shelter planned near Carnegie Hall in Midtown
Suspect ID'd after woman fatally shot in face outside Bronx bodega
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Snow moves in
No rules for CA home schools, where 13 siblings found shackled
Show More
Nestle selling US candy business for $2.8 billion
3-year-old killed by dog family had owned for days
Local 10-year-old dies after having flu-like symptoms
More News
Top Video
Snow arriving in NY area creates slick roads
Aspiring rapper fatally shot outside housing development
Eyewitness News Update
Icy conditions blamed in 10-car crash on Mario Cuomo Bridge
More Video