ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Taxi TV: Sandy reviews 'Dear Evan Hansen'
The new Broadway hit is going to be tough to beat at this year's Tony Awards. (WABC)
WABC
By
Sandy Kenyon
Monday, May 08, 2017 10:43AM
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
