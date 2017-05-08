ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Taxi TV: Sandy reviews 'Dear Evan Hansen'

EMBED </>More News Videos

The new Broadway hit is going to be tough to beat at this year's Tony Awards. (WABC)

By
Related Topics:
entertainmentdear evan
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Congrats! Kelly Ripa inducted into New Jersey Hall of Fame
Country legend Loretta Lynn hospitalized after having stroke
Review of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
2 boys charged with arson in fire that destroyed playground
Suspect arrested after Vegas sucker punch kills father of 5
Police ID person of interest in tourist attack in Harlem
Reunited! Dogs found after being stolen with woman's car
Girl, 10, opens alligator's mouth to free her leg
Penn State frat brother: Pleas to call 911 were dismissed
Death of transgender woman in Midtown ruled a murder
Show More
Teen charged with assault in stabbing of off-duty officer
NY Senate to vote on gang bill following MS-13 violence
Yankees prevail in 18-inning, 6-hour marathon
FDA approves first new drug for ALS treatment in 22 years
Teen charged with 2016 shooting that wounded 2
More News
Top Video
2 boys charged with arson in fire that destroyed playground
NY Senate to vote on gang bill following MS-13 violence
Hidden New York: What are those mysterious tiles?
Thousands of cyclists hit streets of NYC for Five Boro Bike Tour
More Video