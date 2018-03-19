The 5 Hottest Events In New York City This Week

An affordable art fair
At the NYC Affordable Art Fair, visitors can "browse thousands of original contemporary paintings, sculptures, photographs and prints showcased by over 70 local, national and international galleries. With contemporary artwork by over 300 established artists and rising stars, and price points ranging from $100-$10,000, there is something to suit every taste and wallet, whether you are a first-time art buyer or a seasoned collector."
The date: Numerous events from Wednesday 3/21 to Saturday 3/25
A festival of New York wines
Photo: Eventbrite
At the annual NY Drinks NY Grand Tasting, you'll be able to taste more than 200 wines made in New York State, and meet the winemakers behind them. According to the organizers, "more than 35 wineries from the Finger Lakes, Long Island, Niagara Escarpment, Hudson River region, and Brooklyn will be featured, alongside New York cheeses, charcuterie, and other hors-d'oeuvres from some of the most celebrated artisans in notable regions."
The date: Tuesday 3/20, 6-8pm
A free makeup class
Photo: Eventbrite
Need some help making your complexion shine? Sign up for the "Complexion Correction" class from Korean beauty brand Innisfree, which promises to help makeup lovers "master the art of color correcting to achieve the perfect complexion." The class is free but limited to 20 students, so RSVP quickly if you want to snag those flawless face tips.
The date: Thursday 3/22, 6:30-7pm
A job fair for up-and-coming tech companies
Photo: Eventbrite
At this Built in NYC event, job-seekers can meet nine New York-based tech companies "that are putting NYC on the map and shaping the future of our local ecosystem." The lineup includes marketing/CRM company Custora, education company Codecademy, and e-commerce fraud prevention company Riskified. Attendees are encouraged to "get to know what makes these NYC startups tick, meet the teams and discover their next opportunity."
The date: Tuesday 3/20, 6-8pm
A spring accessories launch party
Photo: Eventbrite
Accessories brand Emma&Chloe is celebrating the launch of its spring collection with a blowout bash, featuring a design-your-own-jewelry booth, mini beauty treatments, mermaid braiding, sparkling wine and a "detox tea" bar, personal shopping, a nail bar, a photobooth and more. It's all free, but RSVP as soon as possible--tickets are limited.
The date: Wednesday 3/21, 6-9pm
