The Chainsmokers crash Illinois high school's prom

A surprise guest helped make the Huntley High School prom a night those students will never forget. (WLS)

ROSEMONT, Illinois --
A surprise musical guest helped make a high school's prom a night the students will never forget.

The Chainsmokers crashed the Huntley High School dance at the Hyatt Regency in Rosemont, Illinois, on Saturday night.

The Daily Herald reports that the surprise had been weeks in the making. The group performed their hit song "Closer" and then ran over to the Allstate Arena for their concert.

