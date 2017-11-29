ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War' drops highly anticipated first trailer

A screenshot from the first trailer for ''Avengers: Infinity War." (Marvel via Good Morning America/Twitter)

It's the final stretch in the wait for Avengers: Infinity War. The first trailer is here.


The highly anticipated blockbuster is the third Avengers film. It stars your favorite heroes from the previous two movies, as well as the Guardians of the Galaxy team and Dr. Strange.

The plot follows the heroes' attempts to stop Thanos from harnessing the incredible power of the Infinity Stones. The villain has been shown attempting to collect all six stones in the background of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years, often during the end credit scenes.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentmarveltrailersmovie news
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Matt Lauer fired for inappropriate sexual behavior
Aspiring actress details allegations against Weinstein
Broadway Backstage: the Band's Visit
Here are your 2017 Grammy nominations
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Matt Lauer fired for inappropriate sexual behavior
Police: Possible suspect in mall shooting surrenders
Newborn's body found as family puts up Christmas lights
FBI asking whether new images could be missing girl
Eli Manning benched as Giants quarterback for Geno Smith
UN Security Council to meet on North Korea missile launch
Tampa serial killings suspect arrested, has ties to NY area
Suspect sprays unknown substance on man and toddler
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Heroes describe rescuing tavern owner from fire
Gunman killed after opening fire from high-rise
Missing elderly woman with Alzheimer's found
FBI searching NJ woods in 1970s missing persons' case
Bike path terror suspect pleads not guilty
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
PHOTOS: Relive the magic of 'Downton Abbey' in New York City
Photos: Explosions, fire at cosmetics plant in New Windsor
Photos: Scaffolding collapses into street in Lower Manhattan
More Photos