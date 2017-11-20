ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'The Incredibles 2' finally releases a trailer

EMBED </>More Videos

Jack-Jack and his incredible family are back. (KTRK)

Jack-Jack and his incredible family are back.

After 13 long years, "The Incredibles" are back on our screens. The teaser trailer for Pixar's "The Incredibles 2" arrived Saturday morning and fans of the first one are already marking their calendars for June 15, 2018.

The original came out in 2004, but by the looks of the trailer, the film's timeline could start close to when the first one ended. Baby Jack-Jack is still rocking diapers, but we hope they're fire proof. In the trailer, Jack-Jack is showing the powers he displayed in the end of the first film.

Bob Parr/Mr. Incredible voiced by Craig T. Nelson comes in at the end of the trailer to pick up his youngest child.

Fans are beyond excited for the film.

Related Topics:
entertainmentpixardisneytrailers
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Man arrested after 7 On Your Side report on phony Broadway tickets
Don't miss your favorite movies on '25 Days of Christmas'
Here are your 2017 AMA winners
Jeffrey Tambor doesn't see how he can return to 'Transparent'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Multiple injuries reported after explosions at cosmetic plant
Boyfriend of 2 weeks charged in bartender's murder
Subway riders scramble to get away from rat on train
Trump says he should have left UCLA players in Chinese jail
Charles Manson, notorious criminal and cult leader, dies
Questions raised over scaffolding safety after SoHo collapse
Man tied up in minivan, slashed by robbery suspects
Woman says she was sexually harassed by NY state employee
Show More
Man arrested after 7 On Your Side report on phony Broadway tickets
4 men stranded in rough seas rescued by Coast Guard
Video shows suspects firing at man in home invasion
Trump: NFL should suspend Marshawn Lynch for anthem protest
2nd woman accuses Sen. Al Franken of inappropriate touching
More News
Top Video
3 things that are Simply New York
Charles Manson, notorious criminal and cult leader, dies
Man tied up in minivan, slashed by robbery suspects
WATCH: Georgia Dome goes out with a bang in implosion
More Video